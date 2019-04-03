Cicero seeks public’s input on Brewerton waterfront plan

The Brewerton Local Waterfront Revitalization Plan calls for streetscape improvements, trails, a kayak/canoe launch and more. The town of Cicero and the LWRP committee are seeking residents’ feedback on the proposed projects. (Saratoga Associates)

Proposed projects include boat launch, sidewalks

By Ashley M. Casey

Associate Editor

The hamlet of Brewerton is known as the gateway to the town of Cicero and Onondaga County. Last week, local leaders unveiled their plan for sprucing up that gateway. Now, they are looking for feedback on the proposed Brewerton Local Waterfront Revitalization Program (LWRP).

The Brewerton LWRP committee held a public meeting March 25 at the Brewerton Fire Department to present its priority projects for revamping the hamlet of Brewerton. According to Michael Allen, urban planner with Behan Planning and Design, the committee’s vision can be boiled down to “the three W’s” — walkability, waterfront access and wayfinding. Ultimately, the goals of the revitalization project are to support waterfront recreation, local business and culture and heritage; connect the community to the waterfront via renewed sidewalks, streetscapes and trails; and pave the way for future projects.

Here’s a breakdown of the proposed projects under each of the three W’s:

Walkability

Much of the proposal seeks to provide access not just to the waterfront but to the greater Brewerton community, including businesses and the school. To that end, the LWRP committee’s plan lists a number of streetscape improvements and sidewalk installations in residential areas that make it safer and easier for pedestrians to traverse the hamlet. The plan also accounts for trails for hiking, cycling, snowmobiling and cross-country skiing.

Among the proposed projects:

• Streetscape improvements: sidewalks, crosswalks, signage, lighting and landscaping from Guy Young Road to Bartel Road

• Bike lanes along Route 11 and other main roads such as Guy Young, Orangeport and/or Bartel roads

• Sidewalks and crosswalks from Bartel Road to Brewerton Elementary School

• Accessible sidewalks/crosswalks along Kathan Road and Bartel Road from Route 11 to Interstate 81

• Multiuse trails and paths

Waterfront access

Fishing, kayaking and other recreational activities are at the center of the waterfront access projects outlined in the LWRP.

The committee wants to extend the streetscape improvements on Bennett Street by creating a connection to Riverfront Park under the Route 11 bridge. This would provide safer, more direct pedestrian access to the water by shortening the crossing distance and controlling traffic.

Also included in this portion of the plan are fishing piers, concrete walkways, bike and kayak racks, and seating areas. Minor improvements would be made to the shoreline, including a rip-rap embankment and the planting of native trees and bushes.

The other major piece of this project would be a floating dock with a hand boat launch for kayaks and canoes. The launch would be adjacent to the existing fishing access area at I-81 and would utilize the existing parking lot and path.

Wayfinding and tourism

Finally, the Brewerton LWRP provides for improved signage to welcome people into the hamlet.

Carved wooden signs would greet people entering Brewerton at I-81, Route 11 bridge, Mud Mill Road, the railroad tracks, and the riverfront, incorporating Brewerton’s logo and other nautical design elements.

This portion of the plan also calls for an informational kiosk near the waterfront, where visitors could learn about businesses, services and amenities available in the area as well as cultural and historical information.

View the project presentation on the town of Cicero’s website at ciceronewyork.net/lwrp. The town of Cicero and the LWRP project managers are accepting comments at the plan. Email your thoughts to BrewertonLWRP@gmail.com.

