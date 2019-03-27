Salka participates in Ag Literacy Week

On Mar. 21, NYS Assemblyman John Salka and Cornell Cooperative Extension (CCE) Ag Subject Coordinator Tess Southern visited Bolivar Road Elementary School in Chittenango to share an agriculture-themed book and activity with second grade students. The event was part of CCE of Madison County’s 14th annual Agricultural Literacy Week. (Photo by Kate Hill)

By Kate Hill

Staff Writer

In celebration of National Agriculture Week (Mar. 18-22), Cornell Cooperative Extension (CCE) of Madison County partnered with the NYS Farm Bureau and local FFA Chapters to present the 14th annual Agricultural Literacy Week to local elementary schools.

On Mar. 21, NYS Assemblyman John S. Salka, representing the 121st district, visited Bolivar Road Elementary School in Chittenango to share an agriculture-themed book with Mrs. Lanphear’s second grade class.

The 2019 Ag Literacy Week book was “On the Farm, At the Market” by G. Brian Karas.

In the story, farm workers pick vegetables, collect eggs and make cheese. The next day at the farmers’ market, workers set up their stands and prepare for the arrival of shoppers. At the local café, the baker plans a special meal and all of the farmers gather to enjoy the results of their hard work.

The illustrated children’s book helps students to understand the variety of career options available in agriculture; the importance of community agriculture and farmers’ markets; and the journey of food from farm to table.

In his role as literacy volunteer, Salka read aloud to the class, discussed the importance of NYS agriculture, told personal anecdotes and invited students to share their own farm experiences.

“Farms are very important around here because they supply most of the food we eat everyday,” he explained. “They say farmers feed us three times a day and sometimes even more. We also know how important farms are to the economy . . . and that they employ a lot of moms and dads.”

When a student referenced the closing of a large farm in Minoa, Salka remarked on the importance of supporting local farms.

“Sometimes some farms have a real tough time getting by and some farms have to close down . . . that’s why we are working hard to make sure our farms are protected,” he said.

Salka concluded the story by encouraging students to visit their local farmers’ market to witness all of the wholesome, local and often organic foods available in their community.

Following the read aloud, CCE Ag Subject Coordinator Tess Southern led the class in an activity prepared by New York Agriculture in the Classroom (NYAITC). She divided the class into farmers and market-goers.

Each group of shoppers was challenged to visit the farmers and purchase all of the ingredients needed to prepare a meal while staying within a $20 budget.

By the end of the activity period, the students were excited to share their successes and create their imaginary berry pie, cheeseburgers and apple pancakes.

Bolivar Road Elementary and all other participating schools received copies of “On the Farm, At the Market” for their libraries, in addition to companion materials for teachers.

The book donation was sponsored by the Madison County chapter of the NY Farm Bureau.

To learn more about CCE, visit madisoncountycce.org.

Related

Comment on this Story