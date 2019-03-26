Local leaders help out the hungry

Onondaga County Legislator Deb Cody was one of several local leaders who volunteered during March for Meals week. She is shown here (at right) with her staffer Nancy White and NAMOW Director Jennifer Covert. (Photo courtesy of NAMOW)

‘March for Meals’ commemorates senior nutrition program

By Ashley M. Casey

Associate Editor

Last week, community leaders from around the northern suburbs pitched in to help assemble and deliver meals during “March for Meals Week.” The annual campaign celebrates the anniversary of a 1972 amendment to the Older Americans Act of 1965, which established a nutrition program for senior citizens. March for Meals also raises awareness and funds for MOW programs.

“Our goal is always to show the community that we’re here and what we do and put the word out there to our local leaders so they can be advocates for us because they reach more people than we do,” said Jennifer Covert, program director for North Area Meals on Wheels.

Among the “Community Champions” last week were Cicero Supervisor Mark Venesky, Clay Supervisor Damian Ulatowski, North Syracuse Mayor Gary Butterfield and North Syracuse Police Chief Steve Rotunno.

While he no longer holds an elected position, former Salina supervisor Mark Nicotra returned to help longtime volunteer John Mulcahy make his meal run. Covert said the two have been paired together for March for Meals week for years.

Usually, March for Meals Week coincides with NAMOW’s spring pasta night fundraiser. This year, NAMOW has decided to put on a fall dinner only. In the place of the spring dinner was a new “Dine and Donate” fundraiser. Participating local eateries donated a percentage of sales to NAMOW on designated days.

“It’s hard to focus on [raising awareness] when you have a big event you’re planning. I think we made the most of this week,” Covert said.

More low-key fundraisers like Dine and Donate allow Covert to focus on NAMOW’s 260 clients in North Syracuse, Cicero, Liverpool, Mattydale, Brewerton, Clay and Bridgeport. Covert said 65 to 70 of those clients are new to the program.

“We’ve had an influx of clients since December,” she said. “After the holidays people aren’t with their families so there’s more of a need.”

Last fall, Covert made it her goal to connect with each new client and assess their needs, referring them to other resources within the community if need be. She makes home visits when she can, but she often checks in with clients over the phone.

This spring, Covert’s focus is to recruit volunteers for NAMOW. The organization has just 10 paid employees and relies on its stable of 300 volunteers, a number of whom are snowbirds who haven’t returned north yet.

“We do have a need for substitute drivers and we need some cooks in the kitchen,” she said.

There is a major stressor missing from Covert’s plate this year: the waitlist. Between November 2016 and 2018, Onondaga County could not fund new NAMOW clients. The organization subsidized newcomers until the county was able to renew its agreement with NAMOW.

“Without a waitlist, we have a lot less stress. We’re feeding everybody. Everything’s right on track,” Covert said. “It’s a good time for us.”

To learn more about donation or volunteering opportunities, visit namow.org.

