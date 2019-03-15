From the Assembly: Magnarelli to host e-recycling event March 30

The technology being used on a daily basis constantly becomes outdated by newer technologies accomplishing the same tasks only quicker and better. This ever-changing technological era results in old outdated TVs, computers and other electronics collecting dust in basements and storage areas in homes throughout our community. Typically, local trash collections do not include such electronics because of the environmental impact on landfills. The correct way to dispose of these electronics is through responsible recycling. To assist homeowners in this effort, I am hosting a free electronics recycling event from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 30, at the Center of Progress Building at the New York State Fairgrounds. Please enter Gate 6 on State Fair Boulevard at the western end of the Fairgrounds.

Residents can drop off unwanted electronics at no cost. The items are refurbished, sold as parts or completely recycled by Sunnking, a Rochester-based recycling company. The company states that most electronics are completely recyclable. Common materials that are recovered through the process for reuse include glass, copper, aluminum, tin, steel, iron, plastic, silver, platinum and gold. In addition to these reusable materials, there are also a handful of harmful and highly toxic substances such as lead, mercury, beryllium, lithium, cadmium, BRFs (brominated flame retardants), PCBs (polychlorinated biphenyls) and PVC (polyvinyl chloride) that are properly disposed of by Sunnking.

What is accepted: computers, televisions, tablets, monitors, cameras, copiers, fax machines, VCRs, DVD players, digital music players, cell phones, microwaves and GPS devices.

What is not accepted: large kitchen appliances, air conditioners, dehumidifiers, batteries, and yard equipment.

At the event, there is no need to get out of your vehicle. Volunteers from Solvay High School Athletics, including students, parents, faculty and volunteers, will be available to lift the electronics out of the vehicle and place it into designated piles. Once Sunnking processes all of the old and discarded electronics, Solvay High’s Athletic Department will receive a portion of the event’s proceeds.

Free electronics recycling events are a wonderful solution for the community. It allows residents to get rid of their unwanted electronics, prevents additional damage to the environment through improper disposal and volunteers earn funds for their organization. For more information, call 315-428-9651 or email magnarw@nyassembly.gov.

