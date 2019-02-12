North Syracuse mayor travels to Albany to fight cuts to local state aid

North Syracuse Mayor Gary Butterfield traveled to Albany on Feb. 11 to join the New York Conference of Mayors (NYCOM) for its annual winter legislative meeting.

Butterfield, along with 175 other mayors and municipal officials from across the state, will be working to advocate for their state budget priorities, including urging the New York State Legislature to reject the governor’s proposed elimination of $59 million in Aid and Incentives to Municipalities (AIM funding) for 1,300 municipalities, and instead provide the first increase in municipal aid in a decade.

Additionally, Butterfield and other member of the NYCOM will be advocating for additional state funding for municipal infrastructure, particularly highway funding, as well as equitable share of the increased revenues resulting from the collection of internet sales tax.

“We have had no increases in Aid and Incentives for Municipalities in many, many years; let alone cut it completely,” said Butterfield.

“Our winter legislative meeting is an important opportunity for local leaders across the state to make their voices heard in Albany and advocate for the issues that matter to millions of New Yorkers day-in and day-out. That includes fighting for long overdue increases in state funding like AIM, which helps local governments provide vital services while managing property taxes. The coalition of mayors here in Albany today demonstrates the commitment that these public servants have to making their communities, and the state of New York, a better place to live and work,” said Peter Baynes, executive director of NYCOM.

