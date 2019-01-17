From the Assembly: Applying for the Enhanced STAR Exemption

Property owners 65 years old and older need to take an extra step this year to receive the Enhanced STAR Exemption, which is applied to school district taxes. A new law requires that senior citizens must apply separately for the Enhanced STAR Exemption even though they apply for and are eligible for the Partial Tax Exemption for Real Property of Senior Citizens, also known as the aged exemption (applied to town and county taxes).

In past years, seniors qualifying for the Partial Tax Exemption for Real Property of Senior Citizens program were automatically granted the Enhanced STAR Exemption. Now to receive the Enhanced Star Exemption, a senior citizen must also enroll in the Income Verification Program, a one- time application (RP-425-IVP). Once enrolled, the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance will automatically verify income eligibility annually. As a result, homeowners will no longer need to renew the Enhanced STAR exemption or share income tax returns with their local assessor’s office.

However, if you are also receiving the senior citizens exemption, you will still need to renew that benefit annually with your assessor. To renew your application, file Form RP-467-RNW with your assessor.

Senior citizens looking to renew their Enhanced STAR Exemption, enroll in the Income Verification Program and renew their the Partial Tax Exemption for Real Property must file Form RP-425-RNW Form RP-425-IVP, and RP-467-RNW with their assessor.

Those 65 years old or older who are applying for the Enhanced STAR Exemption and Real Property Tax exemption for the first time must file forms RP-425-E, RP-425-IVP and RP-467 with their assessor.

If you are a new homeowner or first-time STAR applicant, you need to register with the state tax department instead of applying for the exemption. You can register at tax.ny.gov/STAR.

Forms can be obtained at the local tax assessor’s office, downloaded at tax.ny.gov, or by calling the NYS State Tax Department at 518-457-2036. Proof of age, such as a driver’s license, and proof of income will be required as described on the forms.

Enrollment needs to be done by March 1, in most areas, but check with your town assessor to verify.

Contact Assemblyman Magnarelli’s office at 315-428-9651 or magnarw@nyassembly.gov.

Related

Comment on this Story