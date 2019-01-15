Clay named Clean Energy Community

$150K grant will go toward LED streetlights

The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) has named the town of Clay a Clean Energy Community, recognizing the town’s leadership in reducing energy use, cutting costs and driving clean energy locally.

“I am pleased to partner with NYSERDA as that relationship helps Clay residents share in the town’s commitment to clean energy,” said Town of Clay Supervisor Damian Ulatowski. “This program will reinforce what Clay has already done to embrace green technology as the town continues to pursue alternatives that affect the bottom line with any savings going directly to the Clay taxpayer. This is one program in a long line of initiatives that I have brought to the town and by far will be the most visible as this project will shine new light on the Clay community.”

Announced by Gov. Andrew Cuomo in August 2016, the $16 million Clean Energy Communities initiative supports local government leaders across the state by providing grants to eligible municipalities to implement energy efficiency, renewable energy and sustainable development projects in their communities. Clean Energy Communities advances the Governor’s Reforming the Energy (REV) strategy by demonstrating the importance of communities in helping New York reach its Clean Energy Standard mandate of having half of the state’s electricity coming from renewable energy resources by 2030.

The town of Clay received the designation for completing four of 10 high-impact clean energy actions identified by NYSERDA as part of the Clean Energy Communities initiative. In addition, the designation gave the town of Clay an opportunity to apply for $150,000 toward additional clean energy projects, with no local cost share. The town has decided to use these funds towards converting streetlights to LED technology.

“I applaud the town of Clay for its actions incorporating renewable energy into the core of its operations to help cut costs and reduce energy consumption,” said Alicia Barton, president and CEO, NYSERDA. “Local communities across the state play a vital role in driving Gov. Cuomo’s nation-leading commitments to reduce greenhouse gases, thereby ensuring a cleaner, greener New York.”

To earn the Clean Energy Community designation, the town of Clay completed the following high-impact clean energy actions:

Installed an electric vehicle charging station at the Town Hall.

Completed energy code enforcement training on best practices in energy code enforcement for code compliance officers and other municipal officers.

Streamlined the local approval processes for solar projects through adoption of the New York State Unified Solar Permit.

Performed energy efficiency and renewable energy upgrades to municipal buildings to achieve 10 percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions.

Cities, counties, towns and villages that complete at least four of 10 high-impact clean energy actions are designated Clean Energy Communities and are eligible to apply for funding of up to $250,000 with no local cost share and the option of receiving up to 25 percent paid in advance to support additional clean energy projects. At least two of the four actions must have been completed after August 1, 2016.

NYSERDA is accepting applications for funding on a rolling basis through September 30, 2019 or until funds are exhausted, whichever comes first. Funds are being provided through the Clean Energy Fund and the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative.

For more information on Clean Energy Communities, visit nyserda.ny.gov/cec.

