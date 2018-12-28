Caz town board to hold special meeting

Dec 28, 2018 Jason Emerson Cazenovia Republican, Government
Please take notice that the Town Board of the Town of Cazenovia will hold a special meeting on Monday, December 31, 2018 at 9:15 a.m. at the Town Hall located at 7 Albany Street, Cazenovia, Madison County, New York to authorize the issuance of a 30-day extension to an Industrial Wastewater Discharge Permit for Connection to the Town of Cazenovia Water Pollution Control Facility to Empire Farmstead Brewery, Inc. and to conduct such other business that may come before the Board at said time and place.
Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.
