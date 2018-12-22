Madison County DMV adds second scanning station

To accommodate for the high volume of license renewals, a second scanning station was recently added to the Madison County DMV in Wampsville. (submitted photo)

As of October 2020, a standard New York state license will not allow you to get on a domestic flight. Because of the federal Real ID Act that was adopted in 2005, all New York State residents (18 and older) will need either a Real ID or an Enhanced New York State License to travel within the U.S. by air or to cross the border into Mexico, Canada and the Caribbean.

The Madison County DMV has recently unveiled a second scanning station — the only county-run DMV in Upstate New York to have this option.

“The next two years, 2019 and 2020, will be our biggest volume in the eight-year cycle for license renewals,” said Madison County Clerk Michael Keville. “In addition, we want to be able to provide speedy, friendly service to those who need to upgrade their NY Driver’s licenses by the October 2020 deadline.”

To do that, Madison County has purchased and installed a second camera and scanning station within the DMV.

“Having two cameras will ensure that in Wampsville, customers can expect the lines to be shorter and move faster and to be greeted by a smile,” said Keville.

To get one of these IDs, residents must visit a DMV office to have a new picture taken and provide original documents that prove full legal name, New York residency and Social Security number. For women who are married with a name change, a government-issued marriage certificate is required.

For more information, visit Dmv.ny.gov. The Madison County DMV is open Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 138 N Court St. in Wampsville.

