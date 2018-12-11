Salina supervisor to take county post

 

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon has tapped Salina Town Supervisor Mark Nicotra as his executive communications director. Nicotra tendered his resignation at the Dec. 10 meeting of the Salina Town Board, and McMahon’s office formally announced the appointment Dec. 11.

Nicotra’s last day as supervisor will be Dec. 30. Current Deputy Supervisor and 1st Ward Councilor Colleen Gunnip will assume the duties of supervisor effective Dec. 31.

“Being an elected official in the Town of Salina for the past 17 years has been the honor of a lifetime,” Nicotra said in a release. “A new challenge awaits that will be an outstanding opportunity for myself and my family.”

Richard Craig Bradley
Ashley M. Casey

Ashley M. Casey is a reporter for The Baldwinsville Messenger and The Eagle Star-Review. She graduated from Le Moyne College in 2012 and previously worked for the Scotsman Press.

