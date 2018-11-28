Village of Liverpool: Santa Claus is coming to town Dec. 2

Nov 28, 2018 Ashley M. Casey Crime, Festivals and parades, Government, News, Star Review
Christmas in the Park 2017 (File photo: Sarah Hall)
Continuing a holiday tradition of at least seven decades, Santa Claus will appear in person at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2, at Johnson Park, in the village of Liverpool.
The annual Christmas in the Park event — a joint effort of American Legion Post 188, the village of Liverpool, the Masonic Temple and the Greater Liverpool Chamber of Commerce — is open to the public free of charge.
At the Nov. 19 meeting of the Village of Liverpool Board of Trustees, Christmas in the Park Committee Chair Diane Recor invited residents and their families to gather in the park for refreshments at 5:30 p.m. At 6 p.m. Santa will arrive atop a Liverpool Fire Department truck, she said, before meeting children at the amphitheater.
Entertainment will be provided by an a cappella vocal group called the Harmonic Collective.
Also at the trustees’ Nov. 19 meeting, Liverpool Police Chief Donald Morris reported his department’s activity during the previous month.
In October, LPD officers made 268 traffic stops and issued 214 citations for violations of the state’s vehicle and traffic laws. They also made three arrests for driving while intoxicated and investigated 13 accidents. Officers made 162 residential property checks last month while responding a total of 501 incidents and calls for service.
