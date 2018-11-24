Lysander approves 2019 budget

The Lysander Town Board approved the 2019 budget at its Nov. 15 meeting. Check out the highlights here. (Note: Special districts are not included here.)

The full budget is available at townoflysander.org or in the town clerk’s office. Contact Town Clerk Dina Falcone at 315-638-0224 or townclerk@townoflysander.org.

