Lysander approves 2019 budget

Nov 24, 2018 Ashley M. Casey Baldwinsville Messenger, Government, News
This slideshow requires JavaScript.
The Lysander Town Board approved the 2019 budget at its Nov. 15 meeting. Check out the highlights here. (Note: Special districts are not included here.)
The full budget is available at townoflysander.org or in the town clerk’s office. Contact Town Clerk Dina Falcone at 315-638-0224 or townclerk@townoflysander.org.
Ashley M. Casey is a reporter for The Baldwinsville Messenger and The Eagle Star-Review. She graduated from Le Moyne College in 2012 and previously worked for the Scotsman Press.
Nov 24, 2018 0
Nov 24, 2018 0
Nov 22, 2018 0
Nov 21, 2018 0
Jan 07, 2010
Nov 02, 2016
Jan 08, 2013
Feb 04, 2011
Nov 24, 2018
Nov 22, 2018
Nov 21, 2018