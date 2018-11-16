 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

Fenner 2019 final budget approved, includes tax increase

Nov 16, 2018 Cazenovia Republican, Government

Fenner 2019 final budget approved, includes tax increase

By Jason Emerson

Editor

The Fenner town board unhappily approved its 2019 final town budget this week — a budget that includes a town tax rate increase of 66 cents per every $1,000 of assessed value over last year’s tax rate.

“We cut here and there and everywhere … unfortunately [the tax rate] is up 66 cents from last year,” said Supervisor Dave Jones at the board’s Nov. 14 regular monthly meeting.

The total 2019 budget is $967,731.42, with $415,732.10 to be raised by taxes.

“The amount to be raised by taxes was $12,000 less than last year, but because of the windmill assessment [reduction], there wasn’t much we could do,” Jones said.

Jones was referring to the revaluation of the Fenner Wind Farm tax assessment at $13 million less than last year — an action taken by the town earlier this year to resolve a lawsuit between the town and Canastota Wind Power, LLC, the owners of the windmills.

In 2018, the windmills were assessed at $25 million, which was in-line with the company’s agreement with the town 15 years ago. Canastota Wind Power challenged the assessment as being excessive, stating that it felt the assessment should be only $4 million. After months of legal wrangling, and state supreme court judge who sided with the town of Fenner’s argument, the company accepted an assessment of $11 million on its wind farm.

Comment on this Story

Middle school first quarter Citizens of the Quarter announced
Jason Emerson

Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.

More in this category

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse boys soccer C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column crime cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse girls soccer history J-D J-E letter letters to the editor letter to the editor liverpool lysander Marcellus north syracuse russ tarby skaneateles Softball Solvay track and field volleyball West Genesee Westhill