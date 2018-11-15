Taxes dip in Van Buren

The Van Buren Town Board voted Nov. 7 to approve the 2019 budget. Here are the highlights. For a copy of the full budget, contact Town Clerk Lynn McCormick-Precourt at 315-635-3010 or clerk@townofvanburen.com.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story