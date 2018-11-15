 

Nov 15, 2018 Baldwinsville Messenger, Government, News

Taxes dip in Van Buren

The Van Buren Town Board voted Nov. 7 to approve the 2019 budget. Here are the highlights. For a copy of the full budget, contact Town Clerk Lynn McCormick-Precourt at 315-635-3010 or clerk@townofvanburen.com.

