Taxes dip in Van Buren

Nov 15, 2018 Ashley M. Casey Baldwinsville Messenger, Government, News
The Van Buren Town Board voted Nov. 7 to approve the 2019 budget. Here are the highlights. For a copy of the full budget, contact Town Clerk Lynn McCormick-Precourt at 315-635-3010 or clerk@townofvanburen.com.
