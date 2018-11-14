Special meeting called to discuss 2019 Cazenovia Lake treatment

Nov 14, 2018 Jason Emerson Cazenovia Republican, Government
NOTICE OF SPECIAL MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that there will be a special meeting to discuss the 2019 lake treatment of Cazenovia Lake. Representatives from the Town of Cazenovia Town Board, Cazenovia Lake Association and Department of Environmental Conservation will be present for said meeting at the Cazenovia Town Hall, 7 Albany Street, Cazenovia, Madison County, New York on Monday, November 19, 2018 at 10 a.m.
Dated: November 13, 2018
Connie J. Sunderman,
