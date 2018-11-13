Village board spending resolution subject to public referendum

PUBLIC NOTICE

VILLAGE OF CAZENOVIA

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Board of Trustees of the Village of Cazenovia, at a regular meeting held on November 5, 2018, duly adopted, subject to permissive referendum, a resolution to expend the sum of $260,000 from funds currently on deposit in the Village of Cazenovia Highway Equipment Capital Reserve Fund, and the sum of $25,000 from funds currently on deposit in the Village of Cazenovia Water Capital Reserve Fund for the purpose of paying for the purchase of a new street sweeper and truck.

By order of the Board of Trustees of the Village of Cazenovia

Katherine Burns, Village Clerk

November 9, 2018

