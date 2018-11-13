Village board spending resolution subject to public referendum

Nov 13, 2018 Jason Emerson Cazenovia Republican, Government
PUBLIC NOTICE
VILLAGE OF CAZENOVIA
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Board of Trustees of the Village of Cazenovia, at a regular meeting held on November 5, 2018, duly adopted, subject to permissive referendum, a resolution to expend the sum of $260,000 from funds currently on deposit in the Village of Cazenovia Highway Equipment Capital Reserve Fund, and the sum of $25,000 from funds currently on deposit in the Village of Cazenovia Water Capital Reserve Fund for the purpose of paying for the purchase of a new street sweeper and truck.
By order of the Board of Trustees of the Village of Cazenovia
Katherine Burns, Village Clerk
November 9, 2018
