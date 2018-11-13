 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

Village board spending resolution subject to public referendum

Nov 13, 2018 Cazenovia Republican, Government

Village board spending resolution subject to public referendum

PUBLIC NOTICE
VILLAGE OF CAZENOVIA

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Board of Trustees of the Village of Cazenovia, at a regular meeting held on November 5, 2018, duly adopted, subject to permissive referendum, a resolution to expend the sum of $260,000 from funds currently on deposit in the Village of Cazenovia Highway Equipment Capital Reserve Fund, and the sum of $25,000 from funds currently on deposit in the Village of Cazenovia Water Capital Reserve Fund for the purpose of paying for the purchase of a new street sweeper and truck.

By order of the Board of Trustees of the Village of Cazenovia

Katherine Burns, Village Clerk
November 9, 2018

Comment on this Story

From the editor: Time makes you bolder …
Jason Emerson

Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.

More in this category

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse boys soccer C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column crime cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse girls soccer history J-D J-E letter letters to the editor letter to the editor liverpool lysander Marcellus north syracuse russ tarby skaneateles Softball Solvay track and field volleyball West Genesee Westhill