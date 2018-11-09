Madison County releases tentative 2019 budget, schedules public hearings

The Madison County Board of Supervisors announced a tentative 2019 budget on Nov. 8. The $122 million budget keeps the tax increase below the tax levy cap, an increase of $945,052 from 2018.

The budget provides for an increase in the levy of 2.5 percent in 2019, that is 5 cents per $1,000 of taxable value. In other words, for a home worth $100,000 taxes will increase $5.

“Staying under the tax levy cap and providing a budget that allows the County to best serve the citizens of Madison County is our top priority,” said Madison County Chairman John M. Becker. “It is important to stay under the cap not only to limit the increase for the taxpayers, but to also not risk losing approximately $1.7 million in state aid.”

“With the exception of Highway and the Sheriff’s Road Patrol, almost all of the services the County provides are state mandated,” said Treasurer Cindy J. Edick. “The 2019 spending plan reflects our commitment to investing in Madison County’s residents, communities and infrastructure. It provides for all state mandates, it delivers highway and sheriff’s road patrol services, and it maintains funding for not-for-profit agencies at 2018 levels. This fiscally sound budget plan conservatively estimates revenues, while maintaining a healthy fund balance.”

The 2019 budget also includes new additions such as funding for School Resource Officers across the County. Madison County is offering to cover up to $18,000 per resource officer, the remainder of the cost would be up to the school district. Each SRO would be a retired officer and would report to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

“We live in a time where we must consider the safety of our youth,” said Becker. “Being able to provide safety to our school districts is a no-brainer.”

The tentative budget is available on the Madison County Website at madisoncounty.ny.gov/Archive.aspx?ADID=332.

Residents are encouraged to give their feedback on the tentative budget. Public hearings about the budget are scheduled for 10:10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 15 in the county supervisor’s chambers, 138 N. Court St., Wampsville.

