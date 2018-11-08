Town of Cazenovia creates sewer district surcharge

Cazenovia town residents within the Cazenovia Consolidated Sanitary Sewer District have a new $50 surcharge coming their way. The town board unanimously voted to approve the new operation and maintenance fee at its Nov. 5 meeting.

The fee was created because the town did not previously budget for operation and maintenance of the formerly separate sewer districts and does not currently charge district users an operation and maintenance fee. It has been decided, however, that a surcharge is necessary to ensure that appropriate funds are available to operate, maintain and repair the sewer district and to ensure that the costs of the operation are borne by the district users and not as a general town-wide charge, according to the resolution.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story