Town of Cazenovia creates sewer district surcharge

Nov 08, 2018 Jason Emerson Cazenovia Republican, Government
Cazenovia town residents within the Cazenovia Consolidated Sanitary Sewer District have a new $50 surcharge coming their way. The town board unanimously voted to approve the new operation and maintenance fee at its Nov. 5 meeting.
The fee was created because the town did not previously budget for operation and maintenance of the formerly separate sewer districts and does not currently charge district users an operation and maintenance fee. It has been decided, however, that a surcharge is necessary to ensure that appropriate funds are available to operate, maintain and repair the sewer district and to ensure that the costs of the operation are borne by the district users and not as a general town-wide charge, according to the resolution.
Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.
Nov 08, 2018 0
Nov 08, 2018 0
Nov 08, 2018 0
Nov 08, 2018 0
Nov 02, 2016
Jan 07, 2010
Jan 08, 2013
Feb 04, 2011
Nov 08, 2018
Nov 08, 2018
Nov 08, 2018