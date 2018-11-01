LETTER: Letter contained misconceptions about Paro campaign

To the editor:

I would like to address the letter published in the Oct. 24 issue of the Star-Review by Ms. Debra Desocio. In her letter, Ms. Desocio took a paragraph to make claims about the campaign that simply are not true. The Paro campaign has been honest and assertive.

Nick Paro has addressed the persistent problem of corruption by expressing his support for term limits, limitations on outside income for elected officials, stopping campaign contributions from corporations with state contracts, closing the LLC loophole and greater government transparency with his support of the “database of deals” bill.

Nick Paro has addressed the disastrous economic development policy of throwing millions of dollars at projects in hopes of creating jobs, and rightly criticized Al Stirpe who is touting $5 million he “secured” for the Unmanned Aircraft Systems industry. Where did Stirpe get this $5 million dollars? It is recycled money from a $28 million grant he “secured” in 2010 that was supposed to create 250 jobs at an abandoned Electronics Park laboratory. No jobs were created and the grant money has been sitting unused for the past 8 years.

Nick Paro’s campaign has stuck to the issues and pointed out the facts. Mr. Stirpe, your time has come to an end. I am sorry you feel the way you do, Debra, but I will be supporting Nick Paro for Assembly on Election Day this November.

Jeffrey Luke

Clay

