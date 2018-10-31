Cicero begins discussing Airbnb regulations

By Ashley M. Casey

Staff Writer

There is no proposal on the table yet, but the town of Cicero is considering placing regulations on short-term vacation rentals — often referred to as Airbnbs, after the app through which many vacationers book their stays. The town board held a public hearing on the issue at its Oct. 24 meeting.

“We’re all concerned about the peace and quiet and sanctity of our neighborhoods,” said Supervisor Mark Venesky, “but yet, at the same time, we don’t want to infringe upon the right of people who own their property.”

The discussion was sparked last month when a group of about 20 Brewerton residents presented the town board with a petition against the owners of 5871 Bartel Circle, who they said are running an Airbnb for up to 26 guests out of their home.

Roy Corieri, speaking on behalf of his neighbors, said Sept. 26 that visitors to the Airbnb have caused excessive traffic, damaged property and play music and party loudly during nights and weekends. The group of neighbors first complained to the town’s code enforcement office in February.

At the Oct. 24 meeting, Councilor Jon Karp said the Bartel Circle complaint was an issue of enforcing the existing code, but the Bartel Circle issue raised other concerns about Airbnbs.

Brewerton Fire Chief Scott Leavery urged the town board to put regulations in place on short-term rentals so first responders can prepare for calls at such properties. Leavery said he had discussed safety issues with his fellow fire chiefs at the South Bay and Cicero fire departments.

“We were unaware of these being in our fire protection areas,” he said.

Leavery said his crew would be “totally unprepared” in the event of an emergency at a property such as the one on Bartel Circle, which can hold over two dozen people.

“It’s not pulling up to a normal residential call,” he said. “When we get an alarm activation for our calls, we’re going to assume based on statistics — 3.8 people per house — that there’s going to be four to six people in your house. … For 28 [sic] people, I need a hell of a lot of guys. Now I’m behind the eight ball.”

Leavery said it would cost volunteer fire departments more time to research the capacities of large Airbnbs, visit the locations and work out an emergency plan for each area.

Leavery asked the town board to consider requirements for parking space, evacuation plans and carbon monoxide detectors in every bedroom. He said parking needs account not just for guests, but for space for emergency vehicles to access fire hydrants.

Karp noted that having adequate parking at such a property would be important for any emergency calls on the street, not just at that particular home.

As the town board gathers more information and seeks input from residents, Venesky said there would be more opportunities to discuss possible Airbnb regulations.

“This will not be the last hearing. It’s just the first,” he said.

