From the Legislature: 2019 county budget reduces tax rate while funding programs

The 2019 budget process was a unique experience. It isn’t often that the county executive announces her resignation during the review of the budget. Equally unique is appointing the chairman of the legislature to fill her position as soon as she leaves or on Nov. 1, whichever comes first. All of that happened and the legislature produced a budget that would reduce the tax rate for residents in 2019!

The legislature reviewed the proposed budget over several weeks and made changes that reduced the amount of fund balance that was to be used to balance the budget. Fund balance is the county’s savings account. It is used to keep the property tax rate steady in years where revenues and expenses are unpredictable. Fortunately, for 2019, the legislature reduced expenses enough to reduce the amount of fund balance needed to zero. A combination of cuts and changes in priorities were necessary to continue the work the legislature is focused on. Mainly, adding funding to help municipalities control the deer and tick population and ensuring we have funding to spray the Cicero swamp in the event mosquitoes test positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE).

Included in the 2019 budget is the continuation of funding for several successful initiatives. Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library provides books to children each month from birth to age 5. The program is free to county residents, you just need to register at imaginationlibrary.com or contact the Department of Children and Family Services at (315) 435-2884.

We increased the county’s funding for Clear Path for Veterans. Clear Path is a not-for-profit organization serving as a hub of information, programs and resources for our veterans. They offer a single point of contact for veterans, military members and their families to ensure they are receiving the support they need. There is funding for Onondaga County’s Volunteer Firefighters Association and Syracuse University’s Veterans Legal Clinic.

We also continued our support of the Land Bank and the Agricultural Council. The work the Land Bank is doing to stabilize our neighborhoods, especially in the city, but in the villages as well, is so critical to our growth. The Agricultural Council has worked hard to promote the “Buy Local Onondaga Grown” campaign in support of more than 650 local farms. There is funding for cultural organizations and tourism — investments that help Onondaga County drive sales tax revenues to the region.

Overall, the 2019 property tax rate was reduced. So a home assessed at $100,000 in the town of Cicero is $524. This funds the health department, public safety departments, like E-911 and the Sheriff’s office, our parks system, social service programs and all the other various county government functions.

Tim Burtis represents the third legislative district, which includes the town of Cicero and portions of the town of Manlius. Tim welcomes constituent feedback; he can be reached by email at, tburtis@hotmail.com or by phone at (315) 396-3300.

