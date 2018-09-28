LETTER: Why does Stirpe support community grid when his constituents don’t?

To the editor:

Why is anyone seriously considering eliminating the north-south route through Syracuse that Interstate 81 provides? This is a route I travel daily, and the thought of having to get off the highway and navigating through city streets, rather than just getting off at the correct exit, to get to my destination is ridiculous.

I know that I’m not alone in this, too. Assemblyman Stirpe surveyed his constituents just last year, and the overwhelming majority (71 percent of us!) agreed that the proposed “community grid” would be a debacle. Some traffic could be diverted onto 481 and 690, but that will create additional travel time and cause an immense change in travel patterns. What a terrible idea!

Why is the assemblyman, with so much of his district against the policy, supporting the grid? He promised to hear our voices and consider our responses when the time came to put his support behind a plan. I feel like he has chosen other interests instead of representing ours.

I think it’s time we bid the assemblyman farewell and usher in a new era of local leadership. Nick Paro is the candidate I want to represent me in the Assembly. He will bring a whole new perspective to the office and will actually listen to the residents he will serve. He has expressed his support in saving I-81’s north-south route through the city. Nick Paro is the man who will lead the 127th in a positive direction and the man who will fight to save I-81.

Gene Young

Town of Clay Councilor

