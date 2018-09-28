 

LETTER: Public hearings are announced on town website

Sep 28, 2018 Government, Star Review, Your Opinion

To the editor:

A recent letter to the editor highlighted the issue of informing residents of public hearings. Although the town of Cicero has accounts on Facebook and Nextdoor, those are primarily for informational posts, such as the repeat this year of the AA bond rating and graphics of the new Bridgeport roundabout. For public hearings, road closures, assessment roll, budget, and similar announcements the town uses the official website at ciceronewyork.net. There is a feature on the website that sends all posted announcements via email to those who subscribe, eliminating the need to browse the website for such announcements. A subscription option is on the home page.

David Kirk

Webmaster, Town of Cicero

