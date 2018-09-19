Town of Cazenovia looking to complete Fenner Street sidewalk project

The town of Cazenovia is now soliciting bids for contractors to construct and install the new sidewalk and a new retaining wall along Fenner Street. The construction will complete the Fenner Street sidewalk project.

The town board unanimously approved a measure to solicit bids at its Sept. 10 regular monthly meeting.

The project will extend the current village sidewalk three-tenths of a mile from where it ends at the intersection of Fenner Road and Carriage Lane to the first driveway opposite the Googin complex parking lot. It is a joint endeavor by the Cazenovia village, town, central school district and Madison County, which began in earnest in mid-2016 with each organization responsible for particular aspects of the work.

The sidewalk is on the north side of the road, fronting Evergreen Cemetery, up past Brown Funeral Home and to the fields. There will be a crosswalk where the sidewalk crosses Fenner Road to access the sports complex.

The 2018 village portion of the project — creating the sidewalk and accompanying landscaping from Carriage Lane up to the village line just past Evergreen Cemetery — started in late April and was completed over the summer.

The town portion of the project will construct approximately 1,260 linear feet of sidewalk from the village/town line to the Googin complex, and approximately 150 linear feet of retaining wall in front of the Michael E. Brown Funeral Home.

Town Supervisor Bill Zupan said the town would put the project out to bid to see how much it would cost to do both the sidewalk and the retaining wall, or to do one or the other. He said the town can use Consolidated Local Street and Highway Improvement Program (CHIPS) funds to pay for the work.

Also at the meeting, Zupan announced that the town board’s next two meeting dates will be changed to accommodate the needs of town budget season. The October meeting will be held at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 1, at the New Woodstock Firehouse, 2632 Mill St., New Woodstock, while the November meeting will be held at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 5, at the town office.

The board’s October meeting will also include two public hearings: One to discuss Local Law C of 2018, a proposal to override the state tax levy limit and the second to discuss the annual renewal of Burdin’s Junkyard permit (aka Don’s Auto Barn).

The board also scheduled a town board budget work session for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 16, in the town office. The work session is open to the public.

Supervisor urges: Send vehicle registration renewals to Wampsville

Cazenovia Town Supervisor Bill Zupan last week urged all town residents to do their vehicle registration renewals at the Madison County DMV office in Wampsville and not through the mail to the DMV in Albany. He said the county receives 12.7 percent of all renewals, money which is then returned to the towns at the end of each fiscal year as sales tax refunds. These county tax refunds help municipalities fund their budgets and keep taxes lower than they otherwise would be. To pay your vehicle registration locally, either visit the Wampsville DMV or mail your renewal to their office, located at 138 N Court St, Wampsville, NY 13163.

