Sep 18, 2018 Cazenovia Republican, Government

Town of Caz schedules special meeting on Route 20 water district formation

The Town Board of the Town of Cazenovia has announced it will hold a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 20, in the town office, located at 7 Albany St., to authorize the Supervisor to make application to the New York State Comptroller to approve the formation of the Town of Cazenovia Route 20 Water District pursuant to Article 12-A of the Town Law (to be known generally as “The Town of Cazenovia/Town of Nelson Route 20 Joint Water District Improvements”) and to conduct such other business that may come before the Board at said time and place.

Jason Emerson

Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.

