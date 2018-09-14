 

New Woodstock water hydrants to be flushed

Sep 14, 2018 Cazenovia Republican, Government

New Woodstock water hydrants to be flushed

On Sept. 25 and 26, the Town of Cazenovia water department will begin to flush hydrants and blow offs within the New Woodstock Water District; as a result, low pressure and cloudy water may occur. To remedy this, the town advises residents to let the cold water run until it clears. Also try to avoid doing laundry and using hot water to prevent damage to your hot water tank.

Jason Emerson

Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.

