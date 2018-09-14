Exploring County Government course offered for high school juniors and seniors

The Madison County Youth Bureau and Cornell Cooperative Extension associations are offering a fall and spring session of “Exploring County Government” for Madison County traditional and home school juniors and seniors who have a strong interest in learning about county government and engaging in active citizenship.

The course will consist of nine total sessions, with one extended session for Job Shadow Day, 8:30 a.m. to 1:45 p.m., all other sessions run 8:30 a.m. to noon (In the event of a snow day or delay one day will be added if time allows). The course runs from Sept. 25 to Dec. 11.

Students will gain an understanding of the organizational structure and function of county government, the importance of civic engagement and the multitude of career opportunities available within the county. Content will be shared through lecture, group interaction and hands on activities.

In addition to regular attendance at all sessions, the time commitment involves additional work to complete assignments and teamwork toward the creation and completion of an Active Citizenship Initiative. The program sessions take place on the Madison County Campus in Wampsville which allows for students to gain access to the many departments, staff and Board of Supervisors who provide direct services to the citizens of Madison County.

Exploring County Government Learning Objectives:

This course illustrates the function of county government through the study of the decision making functions of Madison County government and the operation of Madison County Departments. Topics include the concepts of civic engagement, Roberts Rules of Order for conducting county business, weighted voting, and resolutions. Students are taught how to be an active citizen by addressing an identified community need.

At the conclusion of the course students will be able to:

Describe the function of Madison County government, the operation of the Board of Supervisors, the Legislative Committee Structure and creation and adoption of resolutions.

Describe the function of Madison County departments through observation and interaction in departmental tours and job shadowing.

Describe the process of weighted voting and how it reflects the representation of county citizens who live in rural versus urban areas of the county.

Conduct a mock board meeting in which all members take an active role in facilitating the meeting, presenting their own resolutions and following the preferred and regular agenda while keeping to Roberts Rules of Order.

Display active civic engagement to identify a community need through planning and implementation of a community assessment, action plan and final report on the impact of the Active Citizenship Initiative.

For more information, contact Tina Louise, Madison County Youth Bureau Director, 315-366-2574 or Dr. Karin Bump, Cornell Cooperative Extension Madison County, Executive Director: kbump@cornell.edu.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story