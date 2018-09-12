LETTER: Why would Katko support H.R. 38?

To the editor:

This week, I participated in an “active shooter” preparation class sponsored by my school district. It was professionally run, informative and provided valuable information for school personnel who could face a life or death situation in their buildings.

I began looking into various programs that are being sponsored by our local, state and federal government that address school shootings, and the training surrounding these incidents. I found that our congressman, John Katko, was instrumental in funding COPS grants, which would, in part, provide $2.3 billion dollars to pay for the training needed to keep schools safe from gun violence.

However, when I began to look into Congressman Katko’s sponsorship of H.R. 38, better known as the Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act of 2017, I noticed that this bill would allow gun owners who meet basic paperwork requirements the ability to carry concealed handguns into schools, even if federal laws prohibit the possession of handguns in a school zone.

I’m confused. Rep. Katko wants to provide safety training for teachers and staff to protect schools, but yet, he advocates a law that would allow people to bring concealed weapons onto school properties.

Maybe Rep. Katko’s allegiance to and his funding from the NRA is causing him to play both sides of the fence? It’s time for a change. Elect Dana Balter.

Rob Santucci

Cicero

