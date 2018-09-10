Public meeting on findings from consolidation study announced

Beginning in April 2017, a committee representing both the town and village of Cazenovia began meeting to consider a town/village consolidation. In recent years the town and village have increasingly found ways to share services and increase efficiency. In response to incentives offered by New York State for consolidation of governments, the committee commenced a full and complex study to identify challenges, propose potential solutions and analyze the overall fiscal impact of consolidation. This was possible with funding secured by the Cazenovia Area Community Development Association (CACDA) through New York State Department of State.

The committee has met regularly over the past 18 months, engaged the services of a consultant, and heard from numerous experts with experience in municipal consolidations/dissolutions. A great deal has been learned through this process and ideas for future collaboration and efficiency have been identified.

With a final report nearing completion and ready to be presented to the town and village boards, the committee has planned a public meeting at 7 p.m. on Sept. 17 in the Cazenovia Public Library community room. The purpose is to present the findings and answer questions from residents. The consultant engaged for this project, Paul Bishop from CGR in Rochester, N.Y., will be on hand to present his report. A copy of the draft report will be available on both the town and village websites no later than September 14.

