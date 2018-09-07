Caz village board creates all day parking on Nickerson, Liberty streets

By Jason Emerson

Editor

In response to a request from Cazenovia College, the village board has passed a resolution to change street parking on portions of Liberty and Nickerson streets from two-hour parking to all-day parking. The board also agreed to create delineated parking spaces on Nickerson Street to ensure that proper parking allows for maximum parking usage on the street.

The parking change request came as a result of the college selling multiple properties in the village — which caused them to lose employee parking spaces — and the consolidation of college employees from off-campus to inside Watts Hall on Nickerson Street.

David Bergh, vice president for planning and institutional effectiveness at the college, told the board that the college lost 34 parking spaces by selling its properties at 95 Albany Street and 7 and 13 Nickerson Street. Bergh said college employees who now work in Watts Hall now have to move their cars every two hours due to the current parking situation, and are in need of all day parking. He said it was also his understanding that some of the “no parking” spaces on Nickerson where the day care used to be at the corner of Nickerson and Lincklaen streets were made no parking by a previous college request. Now that the day care is no longer housed on Nickerson Street, the college is asking those spots be returned to all day parking, Bergh said.

The total number of parking spots to be made all-day parking on the two streets is about 15 Bergh said.

Mayor Kurt Wheeler, who lives on Liberty Street, said he polled his neighbors and the majority of them have no problem with a parking change on their street.

Wheeler said he feels the request is “relatively low impact” on village residents, and as long as it “within the boundaries of safety,” especially in the opinion of Director of Public Works Bill Carr, he is comfortable with making the change. The other board members agreed.

The motion was passed unanimously.

The board also scheduled a public hearing for 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 1, to discuss possibly adopting the Town of Cazenovia’s Lakefront Development Guidelines as part of village law.

Wheeler also reminded village residents that there is a public hearing on the preliminary report to consider consolidation of the village and town of Cazenovia scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 17, in the meeting room of the village office.

