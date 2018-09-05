LETTER: Cicero meetings should be streamed

To the editor:

According to a Star-Review article posted on Aug. 1, 2018 (“Cicero resident asks town to record meetings”), a resident asked why the town did not stream the town board meetings, Mark Venesky replied: “I like the idea. You’re the only one who’s ever brought this up…”

On May 23, 2012, the town of Cicero’s Open Government committee gave its report to the town board. In that report, the committee suggested streaming the meetings. A copy of the minutes and the report itself can be requested from the town clerk’s office. It is important to note that Mr. Venesky was part of the committee.

According to the minutes of the March 25, 2015, meeting, an individual suggested that the meetings be digitally recorded and uploaded to the town’s website. Mr. Venesky was in attendance at that meeting in his role as councilor.

Further, at the Aug. 23, 2017, meeting, a suggestion was made to simply place a cell phone on a tripod to record the meetings or make an audio recording available. Mr. Venesky was in attendance at that meeting in his role as town supervisor.

Was Mark Venesky being disingenuous when he stated that no one had ever brought up the idea?

We need all of our town meetings that are opened to the public to be streamed and uploaded for all to see!

Heather Scott

Cicero

