Livin’ in Liverpool: Hollywood on Hickory Street

It’s hard to believe, if only for how fast it’s happening.

It’s really no surprise that up-and-coming movie-maker Jeremy Garelick and his right-hand man, producer Will Phelps, have been able to marshal the resources needed to shoot films here at the old Zogg building, at the corner of Fourth and Hickory streets.

After all, Garelick wrote “The Hangover’” and directed “The Wedding Ringer” among other profitable flicks. “The Wedding Ringer” — the 2015 comedy which starred Kevin Hart and Josh Gad — earned $79.8 million against a budget of $23 million. No wonder Variety Magazine named him one of the top 10 directors to watch.

Last year, the 42-year-old Garelick — who was raised on Long Island and graduated from Yale — purchased the historic Zogg building for a cool $1 million and has turned the old high school into a movie-making trade school called the Academy at Syracuse Studios.

This year his production company, American High, quickly produced three movies in here since September. The first two were “Holly Slept Over” and “Banana Split,” which should make theirs premiere this fall. Then they transformed the Zogg building into Goody Proctor High, the setting of the comedy-horror film “Looks Can Kill.”

Fourth film in progress

Now they’re shooting another teen-oriented laugher called “Big Time Adolescence” starring “Saturday Night Live” comedian Pete Davidson.

Of course, not all the scenes for these movies are shot at Zogg. The film crews often venture out into our neighborhoods. Scenes have been staged everywhere from neighbor’s homes to Heid’s. On Aug. 14, American High closed down Salt City Dogs at Northern Lights for “Adolescence.”

“Turns out the crew snubbed the tofu their caterer offered,” reported Salt City Dogs co-owner Tim Wilson, who grew up here in Liverpool on Hickory Street. “They want hots and tots. About 100 people and they’re ordering a buttload of food. We were closed, but having a very good day.”

Also appearing in the film are rapper Machine Gun Kelly, Sydney Sweeney of “The Handmaid’s Tale” and Jon Cryer of “Two and a Half Men.”

Boys will be boys

A Manlius police officer pulled over a car driven by actor Pete Davidson shortly before 4:30 a.m. Aug. 11, on Salt Springs Road in Fayetteville. A passenger in the vehicle was charged with possessing pot. Davidson wasn’t charged, but he admits that he uses marijuana which has been prescribed for him by a doctor to treat his Crohn’s Disease.

Paro eyes Assembly

Nick Paro grew up here in the village. His family lived on Sixth Street near Melvin. These days, he resides in the nearby town of Clay and works as an aide for the Onondaga County Legislature.

Now he’s running for the state Assembly.

In November, you’ll find Paro’s name on the Republican and Libertarian lines on the election ballot as he challenges incumbent 127th District Assemblyman Al Stirpe, a Democrat.

“More than 100,000 New Yorkers leave the state every year,” Paro said. “That’s an alarming number that needs to be addressed with real tax reform and better paying jobs.”

Artisan Tattoo relocates

The Artisan Tattoo has moved from its previous location at 612 Oswego St. to the former location of Lakeview Barber Shop, at 221 First St., near the corner of Vine.

That location recently vacated by Holly Koenig, who operated her Crooked Little House Antique Shop there. But the building isn’t crooked any longer! Artisan owner Matt Tyszka had contractors straighten out the structure to create a cozy and classy tattoo studio.

Besides Tyszka, the tattoo artisans include Adam Golden and Nick Toscano.

According to its website, “The Artisan is a refined tattoo studio environment dedicated to the highest level of sterility, professionalism and courtesy.” For more info, visit theartisantattoo.com or call (315) 214-8947

Last word

“Too many public officials have been brought up on corruption charges. A fresh face and a new voice is necessary to bring integrity back to Albany.” – Assembly candidate Nick Paro.

The columnist can be reached at russtarby@netscape.net.

