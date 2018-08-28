 

From the Lysander Town Clerk: Sidewalk district vote date is Sept. 6

From the Lysander Town Clerk: Sidewalk district vote date is Sept. 6

To the editor:

In order to comply with Town Law Section 82, the town has rescheduled the referendum vote for Thursday, September 6, 2018 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the town clerk’s office in Lysander Town Hall, 8220 Loop Road, Baldwinsville. Any registered voter who resides in the proposed Route 48 Sidewalk District may vote. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. We look forward to seeing you at Town Hall on Sept. 6.

Dina Falcone

Lysander Town Clerk

