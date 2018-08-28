From the Lysander Town Clerk: Sidewalk district vote date is Sept. 6

Aug 28, 2018 Ashley M. Casey Baldwinsville Messenger, Government, Point of View, Your Opinion
To the editor:
In order to comply with Town Law Section 82, the town has rescheduled the referendum vote for Thursday, September 6, 2018 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the town clerk’s office in Lysander Town Hall, 8220 Loop Road, Baldwinsville. Any registered voter who resides in the proposed Route 48 Sidewalk District may vote. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. We look forward to seeing you at Town Hall on Sept. 6.
Lysander Town Clerk
Related: Country Lane, Giddings Crest residents to vote on sidewalk district (Aug. 22, 2018)
