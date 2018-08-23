 

LETTER: No proof behind accusations of corruption

Aug 23, 2018

To the editor:

Regarding the recent letter “Cicero Republican Committee members face primary challenges,” published in the Aug. 8 edition of the Eagle Star Review, I question the validity or so-called knowledge the author of this article, Robert D. George, has regarding the corruption and cronyism within the town of Cicero government.

If Mr. George has so much knowledge, facts or information to back his statements, why is he waiting for his so called “anti-corruption” group of Republicans to expose to the public what he has to expose? The Republican committee primary is less than a month away, is he going to wait and expose nothing.  If you have it, bring it!! 

Furthermore if Mr. George and his “cronies” feel they have proof of corruption, why doesn’t Mr. George take it to the DA’s office? Why, because it is all “pie in the sky.” George has been and continues to be a disruption to local government, trying to bring down both former Supervisor Jessica Zambrano and current Supervisor Mark Venesky, both who have been outstanding town supervisors during past and current administrations. I personally have had enough with Mr. Robert D. George and his “ambulance chasing” tactics.   

Richard B. Hooper

Director of Code Enforcement, Cicero

