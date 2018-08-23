LETTER: Attention Cicero voters: Republican primary takes place Sept. 13

To the editor:

Hello fellow Republican neighbors:

We are Paul and RoseMary Becallo. We have had the pleasure to meet many of you over the years as committee persons passing petitions for our GOP candidates in the Cicero 22nd District, which includes Gillette Road, Cobblestone and Griffin Apartments, Cicero Mills, Palm Summit Circle and the Thompson Road area.

This is a very special year! Our town supervisor and his wife have decided to challenge us and have duly placed themselves on the primary ballot for Thursday, Sept. 13. You may ask why would they do that. It is because we launched a successful and historic door-to-door petition campaign last year to place the new $10 million highway garage on the ballot for the people to cast their vote. Mark Venesky was determined to stick us taxpayers with the bill and pass the spending resolution without a public vote.

Mark Venesky is a big liberal, RINO spender. He has increased taxes while at Cicero Town Hall by millions. He even voted for his own pay raise. You know by looking at your recent assessments he has ordered the systematic increases and not modest ones, going neighborhood at a time, year by year.

We are speaking out for all residents in the town of Cicero, especially for our young families with little ones trying to make a start and those on fixed incomes. Do not fall for Mark Venesky’s bunk when he comes to your door pleading for your vote or asking you to do an absentee ballot for him and his wife. Send him packing! We will continue to fight for the taxpayer and respectfully ask for your vote on Thursday, Sept. 13.

Thank you.

Paul and RoseMary Becallo

Republican Committee Members

Cicero District 22

