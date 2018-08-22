DeWitt to demolish vacant houses for trails, sidewalks planned on Jamesville Road

A longtime vacant house on Butternut Drive in DeWitt will be demolished, along with another house on Fly Road, for a new trail system. (photo by Lauren Young)

The Town of DeWitt authorized a bid to demolish two homes — one on Butternut Drive and the other on Fly Road — in the town to allow for new trails, as well as authorizing the building of sidewalks on Jamesville Road, at their last monthly meeting on Aug. 13.

The town acquired the two homes from payment of back taxes — paying about $5,000 or less for each property.

Supervisor Ed Michalenko said the house on Fly Road has utilities that can be annexed into Maxwell Park, a 105-acre park located on Badgley Road in East Syracuse. The two-story house on Butternut Drive, which has been vacant for over a decade, spans back to 13 acres and runs back through a stream, connecting to other lands owned by the town.

“It’s been our longtime hope to put a trail system again along the creek,” said Michalenko. The trail is planned to continue to Route 290, he said.

A bid was also authorized to begin work on sidewalks along Jamesville Road in DeWitt, located by the Community Library of DeWitt & Jamesville. The sidewalks —costing roughly $65,000 — will connect up to Stonecrest Drive.

$50,000 of the project will be covered by grants obtained by Sen. John DeFrancisco, as Michalenko said the town will cover the remaining amount.

A motion was made by Councilor Kerin Rigney and seconded by Councilor Karen Docter to authorize both bids.

The next Town of DeWitt board meeting will be held on Sept. 12 at 7 p.m. at the DeWitt Town Hall.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story