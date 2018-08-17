From the Assessor: Attention seniors: Enhanced STAR paperwork has changed

 

Aug 17, 2018

By Denise Trudell

Town of Salina Assessor

There have been some changes to the Enhanced Star Program this year. Every senior who is now receiving the Enhanced Star Exemption must file the IVP (Income Verification Program) form. This form will be filed with the local assessor’s office and transmitted to New York State Department of Tax and Finance. These forms MUST be filled out regardless of whether or not you file income tax. If you choose not to fill out these forms and submit them to the assessor’s office, you will lose your Enhanced benefit ($65,500) and will only receive the Basic benefit ($30,000).

Also new this year is the fact that the Enhanced Star Renewal form is separate from the Low Income Senior Exemption form. We will need both forms plus the IVP filled out and filed with the assessor’s office. No application will be accepted without proof of income. All applicants must submit copies of their SSA 1099, 1099R, W2, 1099 Int, etc. If you submit the application and only fill in the worksheet on the back, they will be returned to you without processing.

We understand that these changes are confusing. Please know that these changes are mandatory and passed on to us by the state government.

If you have questions or concerns regarding the Enhanced STAR Renewal please contact the Salina assessor’s office at (315) 451-3231.

