Breaking a barrier: Denise Baker becomes the first-ever black trustee at LPL

By Russ Tarby

Contributing Writer

When new Liverpool Public Library Board President Dorianne Elitharp Gutierrez administered the oath of office to newly elected Trustee Denise Baker on Aug. 8, Baker became the first African-American person ever to serve on the library board.

The library’s board of trustees was first established here in 1823.

Baker, who works as an administrator for Molina HealthCare and lives in the town of Clay, is a 1987 graduate of Liverpool High School.

“Liverpool Public Library has been a strong cornerstone in this community and has always provided a safe and friendly atmosphere for myself and others to come in and explore,” she wrote last week in an email. “It’s an exciting time to be part of the board as I hear all the new programs being introduced to offer the community ways to ‘Discover, Learn and Grow.’”

She ran for the trustee seat which opened up after former Board president Mark Spadafore stepped down.

“It’s an honor to be elected by the Liverpool community,” Baker wrote.

She looks forward to her role as a trustee, “to offer my support and time to getting the word out about all the new library programs.”

Spadafore, the Upstate New York political director for Service Employees International Union 1199, first met Baker through her volunteer work with Black Nurses Rock, a social organization for black nurses nationwide.

“I’m thrilled that a product of Liverpool schools will take my place on the board,” Spadafore said. “Being a healthcare professional and the first African-American to serve on the library board, Denise will bring a fresh perspective to the board.”

While Baker holds a full-time job as the Ohio/New York Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set operations supervisor for Molina HealthCare. She also belongs to several community organizations. She serves as vice president and health-and-wellness chairperson for Black Nurses Rock, is a member of the Believe in Syracuse Community Engagement Committee and is a member of the local Youth Substance Abuse Prevention coalition.

Over the years, Baker has developed a strong personal fondness for Liverpool Public Library. “I bought my first house here and raised my daughter here in Liverpool,” she wrote. “Throughout my schooling I often went to the library to check out books, prepare research papers and meet friends. The library was my go-to place for researching information prior to purchasing my first home. When my daughter was young it was where we would explore the children’s area and borrow DVDs for our Saturday movie night.”

Baker’s colleagues on the board are Gutierrez, Vice-President Don MacLaughlin, Secretary Mary Schapley, and trustees Kay Budman, Yvette Hewitt and John Hluchyj. The trustees meet monthly and the next meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Sept. 12, at the library.

