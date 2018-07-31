Two mosquito pools test positive for West Nile Virus

Jul 31, 2018 Sarah Hall Eagle Observer, Government, Health, Star Review
According to Onondaga County Health Commissioner Dr. Indu Gupta, West Nile Virus (WNV) has been found in mosquito pools in Onondaga Lake Park and the Belle Isle Road trap in the town of Geddes. This is the first finding of WNV this year.
“Even though mosquito counts are low at this time, it is extremely important that people use personal protection measures to help reduce their risk of being bitten by a mosquito,” Gupta said.
Gupta explained that these positive findings are a reminder for all residents that the virus is present in our county, and no matter where you live, to be consistent in protecting yourself and your family from mosquito bites. It is especially important if you live in or visit woodland areas, work outside, or are involved in outdoor activities.
Reducing exposure to mosquitoes is the best way to protect yourself from WNV and other mosquito-borne viruses. Personal protection is recommended during outdoor activities by wearing shoes, socks, long pants and a long-sleeved shirt when outside for a long period of time. Applying a mosquito repellent containing DEET, Picaridin, Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus or IR3535 is also recommended to prevent mosquito bites. Do not put the repellent directly onto children; put it on your hands and apply it to your child. Do not put insect repellent on your face. Wash skin and clothing after returning indoors. Follow the manufacturer’s recommendations for application.
It is also important to reduce mosquito breeding grounds to reduce the number of mosquitoes around your home:
For the weekly mosquito pool test results and for more information about personal protection measures against mosquitoes, visit ongov.net/health/mosquitoborne.html or contact the Onondaga County Health Department, Division of Environmental Health at (315) 435-1649.
Sarah Hall is the editor of the Eagle Star-Review and the Baldwinsville Messenger. The 2012 winner of the Syracuse Press Club's Selwyn Kershaw Professional Standards Award, she has been with Eagle Newspapers since 2006. She is a Liverpool native.
