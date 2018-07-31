Two mosquito pools test positive for West Nile Virus

According to Onondaga County Health Commissioner Dr. Indu Gupta, West Nile Virus (WNV) has been found in mosquito pools in Onondaga Lake Park and the Belle Isle Road trap in the town of Geddes. This is the first finding of WNV this year.

“Even though mosquito counts are low at this time, it is extremely important that people use personal protection measures to help reduce their risk of being bitten by a mosquito,” Gupta said.

Gupta explained that these positive findings are a reminder for all residents that the virus is present in our county, and no matter where you live, to be consistent in protecting yourself and your family from mosquito bites. It is especially important if you live in or visit woodland areas, work outside, or are involved in outdoor activities.

Reducing exposure to mosquitoes is the best way to protect yourself from WNV and other mosquito-borne viruses. Personal protection is recommended during outdoor activities by wearing shoes, socks, long pants and a long-sleeved shirt when outside for a long period of time. Applying a mosquito repellent containing DEET, Picaridin, Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus or IR3535 is also recommended to prevent mosquito bites. Do not put the repellent directly onto children; put it on your hands and apply it to your child. Do not put insect repellent on your face. Wash skin and clothing after returning indoors. Follow the manufacturer’s recommendations for application.

It is also important to reduce mosquito breeding grounds to reduce the number of mosquitoes around your home:

Throw away outdoor containers, ceramic pots or containers that hold water

Remove all tires from your property

Drill holes in the bottoms of recycling containers that are kept outdoors

Clean clogged rain gutters and make sure they continue to work properly

Turn over wheelbarrows and wading pools when not in use

Change water in bird baths at least every four days

Clear vegetation and debris from the edges of ponds

Clean chlorinated swimming pools, outdoor saunas, and hot tubs

Drain water from pool covers

Use landscaping to eliminate low spots where standing water accumulates

For the weekly mosquito pool test results and for more information about personal protection measures against mosquitoes, visit ongov.net/health/mosquitoborne.html or contact the Onondaga County Health Department, Division of Environmental Health at (315) 435-1649.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story