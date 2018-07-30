Eagle Scout candidate installs monument to first responders

Ryan Hulchanski, 15, is paying tribute to B’ville area first responders with his Eagle Scout project: a monument outside the Baldwinsville Police Department. (Submitted photo)

By Ashley M. Casey

Staff Writer

A member of Boy Scout Troop 107 has dedicated his Eagle Scout project to the first responders of Baldwinsville.

“Imagine chasing after a criminal who just hurt someone you love; or running into a burning building to save someone you don’t even know; or providing life-saving medical assistance to someone on the brink of death,” Ryan Hulchanski wrote about his project. “That is what the first responders of Baldwinsville do on a regular basis, and I personally cannot thank them enough for it.”

Hulchanski has installed a monument to the Baldwinsville Police Department, the Baldwinsville Fire Department and the Greater Baldwinsville Ambulance Corps. The simple stone monument sits outside the police department and is surrounded by a brick “reflection area.”

The monument bears the crest of each organization and has an inscription that reads:

To all of our first responders, thank you: For placing yourselves in danger so we may stay safe; For rushing towards what we run from; For your sacrifices; For your dedication; For your love of the Baldwinsville community.

“It is amazing to see that there are kids that want to do and recognize these folks,” Baldwinsville Trustee Ruth Cico told the Messenger.

Hulchanski, 15, is a Life Scout — the second-highest rank a Boy Scout can earn — and is working toward his Eagle Scout award. Between 4 and 7 percent of Boy Scouts make it this far, and about 2.5 million young men have achieved the rank since 1912.

“I began scouting when I was 5 years old as a Lion in Cub Scout Pack 248,” Hulchanski said. “I joined Scouts because I wanted to reach the rank of Eagle Scout, help other people and learn leadership skills as well as some survival tips. As I have progressed in scouting, I have learned it is a lot harder than I thought it would be.”

Hulchanski is the latest of several Eagle Scout candidates from Troop 107 that the Messenger has featured. Two years ago, Josh Scholten joined his two older brothers, Billy and Robbie Scholten, as an Eagle Scout, making them the troop’s first set of three siblings to have achieved the rank. In 2013, Brandon Hart raised more than $2,100 to place a marker on the site of Hardscrabble Cemetery, where War of 1812 veteran Josiah Parish and 39 other pioneers are buried. Alex Nagy in 2011 installed two benches in Community Park, often known as Lions Park.

