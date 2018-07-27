From the Legislature: Keep yourself safe from mosquito-borne illnesses

Onondaga County’s Health Department is responsible for so many things that affect the daily lives of residents and visitors. This time of year, especially, we have many seasonal topics that the public should be informed about. In the Cicero area, we are pretty well versed in the dangers of mosquitoes and the illnesses they carry, but a refresher on best practices is always helpful. In our region of the world, many mosquitoes carry two specific viruses: West Nile Virus (WNV) and Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE). Ticks also continue to be a problem, carrying, most notably, Lyme disease.

The Onondaga County Health Department’s Division of Environmental Health spearheads the Vector Control program that sets up traps and tests the mosquitoes that are trapped each week. The results are posted at ongov.net/health/mosquitoborne. You can view data from previous years, as well as data collected this year. So far, out of more than 63,000 mosquitoes trapped, zero have tested positive for EEE or WNV. Standing water is a breeding ground for mosquitoes; the county does its part by treating more than 1,000 potential breeding sites with larvicide. It is important to note that having a mosquito bite does not mean that you will get a virus, as most people’s immune systems can withstand an infection. Seniors and young children are the most vulnerable for developing more severe symptoms. However, less than 20 percent of those infected with WNV will develop symptoms, and less than 10 percent of those infected with EEE are symptomatic.

There are no available vaccines for humans, so prevention is key. Do your best to remove standing water, check your window screens to ensure there are no holes that would allow mosquitoes in and protect yourself when you are outdoors by wearing long sleeves and pants and using insect repellent. Dressing appropriately will also limit exposure to ticks. Tick bites do not necessarily lead to Lyme disease. A tick needs to remain attached to the skin for 36 hours to transmit the bacteria that results in infection. It is very important to check your body for ticks after you have been outside. The neck, armpits, groin and ankles are the most susceptible to tick bites. If you find a tick, be sure to remove it promptly with tweezers, at the head or mouth, and pull firmly up away from the skin. Clean the bite with soap and water, rubbing alcohol or hydrogen peroxide. Lastly, record the date/time and where you were bitten. Kill the tick by placing it in rubbing alcohol — do not crush it with your fingers.

For more information on seasonal public health concerns, visit the health department’s website at ongov.net/health or contact their office at (315) 435-3252.

Tim Burtis represents the Third Legislative District, which includes the town of Cicero and portions of the town of Manlius. Tim welcomes constituent feedback; he can be reached by email at tburtis@hotmail.com or by phone at (315) 396-3300.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story