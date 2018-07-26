From the Assembly: Official state hymn of remembrance will honor service members, veterans

Over the course of the state legislative session, the Assembly votes on hundreds of bills covering a variety of issues. Many do not receive much attention, but are important nonetheless. Once such example is a bill I sponsored to honor our servicemembers and veterans that passed the legislature and is awaiting action by the governor. It has a unique local story and is a fitting tribute to those who gave so much for our freedom and way of life.

A.8704-A would designate the hymn “Here Rests in Honored Glory,” composed by Dr. Donald B. Miller, as New York’s Official Hymn of Remembrance in honor of all American veterans. Dr. Miller is a Professor Emeritus at Onondaga Community College, and his composition has been played and recognized worldwide as a tribute to our veterans. He taught music and music history at OCC for 30 years before retiring.

Dr. Miller composed “Here Rests in Honored Glory” in 1986 after being inspired by the inscription on the Tomb of the Unknown Solider at Arlington National Cemetery. That inscription reads, “HERE RESTS IN HONORED GLORY AN AMERICAN SOLDIER KNOWN BUT TO GOD.” He came of age during the Vietnam War and expected to be drafted, but was not called up. This left Dr. Miller with a feeling of guilt and a desire to give back to those who served. “Here Rests in Honored Glory” became his tribute to our military and veterans.

Since its composition, “Here Rests in Honored Glory” has become a staple hymn at ceremonies worldwide honoring our veterans. It is played yearly on the anniversary of the D-Day landings in Normandy, France, to honor the fallen of the Battle of Normandy. It has been nationally recognized as the Official Hymn of Mourning for both the Paralyzed Veterans of America and Vietnam Veterans of America. This fall it will be played at ceremonies remembering the 100-year anniversary of the armistice that ended World War I. In 2009, Dr. Miller’s composition also won the George Washington Medal of Honor from the Freedoms Foundation at Valley Forge.

“Here Rests in Honored Glory” is a fitting tribute to our service members and veterans. As an internationally known hymn, composed by a New York resident, I believed Dr. Miller’s work deserved statewide recognition. That is why at the request of OCC, I sponsored legislation in the Assembly to designate it as the state’s Official Hymn of Remembrance in Honor of all American Veterans. A similar bill had been introduced in the early 1990s, but did not pass. Thankfully this time, the legislation did pass both houses of the legislature and is pending action by the governor.

I am hopeful the governor will sign this bill into law. It remains a priority of mine in the Assembly to ensure our veterans are remembered and properly cared for. This legislation is just a small token of appreciation our state can make to show how grateful we are for their service and sacrifice.

