Livin’ in Liverpool: Village Justice Court reaps big bucks’ bonanza

Two years ago, the Liverpool Village Board of Trustees proposed abolishing the Village Justice Court in favor of consolidating with the town of Salina courts. Village Judge Tony LaValle mounted a petition drive that put the issue on the Village Election ballot, allowing citizens to decide the court’s fate.

On June 21, 2016, village voters soundly rejected the Village Board’s resolution to abolish the village court, 370 to 138.

The trustees’ attempt to consolidate village court operations with Salina Town Court failed, LaValle said at the time, because it had not been thoroughly studied and trustees neglected to assess public sentiment.

Revenue on the rise

Last week, Village Clerk Mary Ellen Sims confirmed that the village court earned revenues of $193,937 during the 2017-18 fiscal year. That figure stands in stark contrast to the $53,632 revenue earned in 2014-15. Village court revenue rose to $81,894 the following year, and to $167,692 in 2016-17.

“I think the village residents would like to know they made the right choice in keeping the village court,” Judge LaValle said last week.

Clerks, cops credited

Liverpool Mayor Gary White credited new Village Court Clerk Mary Beth Lollis Barnell and the Liverpool Police Department for the financial turnaround.

“Remember, for a long time we had a huge backlog, but now Mary Beth is on board and she and [her assistant clerk] September Giacchi are doing a great job of catching up on all the paperwork and they’ve cleaned up the backlog.”

Specifically, White said, the clerks have been diligently issuing notifications of scofflaw suspensions. “And Mary Beth is getting them out on time,” White said. “She is amazing!”

White, a former deputy chief in the Syracuse Police Department, also pointed to the village’s police officers for their rigorous traffic control efforts.

“Our police officers are writing more tickets,” the mayor said, “so it’s a combination of things.” White’s glad to see court revenues on the rise.

“Often in the past we’d be lucky just to break even,” he said, “but now I’m very pleased that the revenue stream is flowing.”

Singing senators

Politicians routinely excel as public speakers, but we have two state legislators who excel as singers, too!

State Sen. Dave Valesky took to the Johnson Park stage on July 2 and led the crowd in a rendition of “The Star Spangled Banner,” accompanied by the Liverpool Community Concert Band directed by Blair Campbell.

Then, on July 9, state Sen. John DeFrancisco joined vocalist Danielle Rausa on a rousing version of “Uptown Funk,” accompanied by the band known as Mood Swing. Both Johnson Park concerts were part of the 33rd annual Liverpool is The Place Summer Concert series that runs every Monday and Wednesday evening through Aug. 22.

Next up are Skip Murphy’s Merry Pranksters playing roots rock at 7 p.m. Monday, July 30, and Grupo Pagan Lite performing R&B on Wednesday, Aug. 1. The concerts are free; bring lawn chairs or blankets.

Flower barrels bloom

The newly formed Liverpool Community Garden group has been working with the village Department of Public Works to beautify the business district. Half barrels of flowers have been placed along First and Tulip streets, and more are on the way. By summer’s end, 18 half barrels will adorn the sidewalks.

“We’ve also helped with pruning and weeding in Johnson and Washington parks,” said LCG spokeswoman Rebecca Battoe. “We’re really pleased to be working with DPW Superintendent Bill Asmus and his crews.”

Anyone interested in giving just a little time and effort to help can LCG on Facebook at facebook.com/groups/Lpoolgardening/, or by email at Lpoolgardening@groups.facebook.com.

Northeast Jazz & Wine Fest

Liverpool resident Roberta Marks will be blowing a big mellophone for the Brig Juice Mini-Corps when the brass-and-drum ensemble performs a main-stage set at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 28, at the 10th annual Bershire Bank Northeast Jazz & Wine Festival at Syracuse’s Clinton Square. Admission is free; cnyjazzcentral.org; 315-479-JAZZ.

Last word

“The Brig Juice Mini-Corps ensemble plays high-energy arrangements, including Buddy Rich’s ‘Channel One Suite.’” –CNY Jazz Central Executive Director Larry Luttinger, who lives in Liverpool, and coordinates the annual NE Jazz & Wine Fest.

The columnist can be reached at russtarby@netscape.net.

