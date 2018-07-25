Brewerton residents weigh in on waterfront improvements

Plan must be revised every 10 years

Through grants, donations and in-kind services, the town of Cicero has spent around $1 million on improving the streetscapes and waterfront in the hamlet of Brewerton. Now, the town is looking to residents for ideas for future projects in Brewerton.

The town hosted a meeting July 17 at the Brewerton Fire Department to gather public input on the Brewerton Revitalization Project. In order to remain eligible for state grants, the town must review the plan every 10 years.

Michael Allen, a planner with Behan Planning and Design, led the discussion on possible future projects. Allen is working with landscape architecture firm Saratoga Associates to guide the project. Among his suggestions were:

Sidewalks and trails connecting residential and commercial areas

Updated signage and informational kiosks

Parking improvements

Recreation areas

Highlighting the colonial and Native American history of the area

Allen acknowledged the residents’ complaints about traffic, the deteriorating bridge and other unsightly aspects of Brewerton, but he encouraged residents to focus on the positive.

“It’s very easy to get out of people what you don’t like,” he said. “I’m trying to find out what you do like.”

Cicero Town Supervisor Mark Venesky called Brewerton the “gateway to the town of Cicero and Onondaga County.”

For some, that gateway could be a lot more welcoming.

“When I enter Brewerton from Route 11, it is not a pleasant view,” said resident Marge White.

White and a handful of other residents complained about run-down buildings, messy yards and faded signs. Allen said the state cannot make improvements to private properties, but sprucing up public facilities could have a domino effect.

“What we’ve seen is when the public sector makes improvements … that inspires local business owners to bring their properties up to the higher standard,” Allen said.

Resident Georgia Baker suggested Brewerton model itself after other waterfront communities such as Skaneateles, Baldwinsville and Clayton in northern New York.

“They have that old-town, lake feel,” she said.

Baker referenced the St. Vincent French Festival and the nearby Thousand Islands as attractions near Clayton. Many communities, she said, have amenities such as spray parks, gardens and decorative fountains.

“The community works together to make that a destination for people,” she said.

Kim Vorchheimer, who runs Ess-Kay Yards, said the town of Cicero does not do enough to reach out to other government entities and businesses to bring events to Brewerton.

“Brewerton is constantly ignored,” Vorchheimer said.

She pointed to recent events in Baldwinsville as examples of possible attractions that could come to Brewerton as well. The Corning GlassBarge recently spent four days in Baldwinsville to demonstrate glassmaking. The Lois McClure, a replica of a schooner from days of the Erie Canal, also docked at Paper Mill Island for tours.

John Wegerski, who grew up in Brewerton and returned to buy a home there, said the hamlet should focus on walkability. He suggested the town continue to improve sidewalks.

Another resident, Crystal Aylor, said the focus should be on the youth of Brewerton.

“Brewerton used to be a family,” she said. “I don’t care about sidewalks. I want a place I can raise a child without them doing drugs or getting killed.”

Aylor said Brewerton could use a safe, healthy gathering place such as the CanTeen, which sits next to Cicero-North Syracuse High School on Route 31.

“There’s a community of young kids who need you to mentor them,” Aylor said to her fellow residents. “It’s not just about coming to a meeting at the fire department.”

There will be another meeting on the Brewerton Revitalization Project later this year, and residents will be able to view Allen’s presentation and submit comments on the town of Cicero’s website.

Progress on the Brewerton Revitalization Project

The Cicero Town Board approved the original plan for the Brewerton Revitalization Project back in 2008, but construction did not begin until 2013.

Phase I was completed in July of 2014 with the construction of picnic tables, new streetlights, a 400-foot brick walkway and benches along the riverfront.

Phase II involved the expansion of the walkway, access to the walkway, ramps, new lights and other improvements at Riverfront Park.

Back in December 2017, New York state awarded the town of Cicero $450,000 toward Phase III of the project, which includes curbing for Bennett Street, sidewalk installation, trees, landscaping and decorative lighting along Route 11 between Guy Young Road and Baldwin Street.

