LETTER: Why can’t Cicero eliminate its tax receiver?

To the editor:

Eliminating the receiver of taxes and part-time support positions can save money.

Examples: Camillus — $50,000; Geddes — $100,000; Van Buren — $60,000; DeWitt — $57,000.

Why can’t we? Are their council members smarter and more concerned with how they spend their taxpayers’ money?

The county is on board and will help us.

I believe there are ways the town clerk can, with an ordinance, get this on the November ballot.

If the town board wants the best for the people of Cicero, they can find ways to save us money. But will they? It seems when the base goes up, they always find ways to justify the increase with no problem.

I think it is time for the supervisor to start doing what is good for the people of Cicero. As of now, the people are always last. So who does represent us?

Donald Kelly

Cicero

