Village board swears in elected members, makes annual appointments

By Jason Emerson

Editor

At the start of the calendar year for the Cazenovia Village Board, trustees David Porter and Maureen Fellows — who were reelected to their seats during the June 19 village election — were sworn-in to office on July 2, and the board made its annual appointments to village positions and committees.

Board appointments for 2018 remained the same as those in 2017. Those appointments include:

Those board member duties include: Mayor Kurt Wheeler on the Creekside Planning Committee and the Consolidation Study Committee; Trustee Amy Mann as deputy mayor, public works commissioner, tree commissioner and Lakeland Park/Carpenter’s Barn coordinator; Porter as commissioner of water and sewer, fire commissioner and sustainability/Climate Action Plan coordinator; Trustee Fritz Koennecke as police commissioner and trustee in charge of parking initiatives, as well as a member of the Lake Watershed Committee and the employee health insurance consultant for the village; and Fellows as parks and recreation commissioner and court liaison, as well as a member of the Lake Watershed and Consolidation Study committees, and CACDA representative.

Other appointments maintained for 2018 from 2017 included: Kathy Burns as village clerk and treasurer for one year; Sue Dady as deputy village clerk and treasurer for one year; D. Christian Fletcher as acting village justice for one year; Bill Carr as superintendent of public works, zoning enforcement officer and building codes inspector, each for one year; Kerry Bishal as clerk to the justice and shared services clerk; Joanne Marion as a part-time payroll and finance office assistant for one year; and Jim Stokes as village attorney for one year.

Other appointments and reappointments approved for 2018 included Donald Raleigh to a five-year position on the planning board, Lynn Hart to a five-year position on the zoning board of appeals, Scott Shannon to a five-year position on the historical preservation and architectural advisory review committee, Bill Carr as advisor to the planning board, and Russ Brownback, Ron Luteran and Amy Conley each to a one-year term on the village ethics committee.

The board retained its monthly meeting schedule for 7 p.m. on the first Monday of every month in the village office and retained the Cazenovia Republican as its official newspaper.

The complete list of village organizational appointments for its 2018-19 calendar year may be viewed in the village office during regular business hours.

