Village board swears in elected members, makes annual appointments

At the start of the calendar year for the Cazenovia Village Board, trustees David Porter and Maureen Fellows — who were reelected to their seats during the June 19 village election — were sworn-in to office on July 2, and the board made its annual appointments to village positions and committees.
Board appointments for 2018 remained the same as those in 2017. Those appointments include:
Those board member duties include: Mayor Kurt Wheeler on the Creekside Planning Committee and the Consolidation Study Committee; Trustee Amy Mann as deputy mayor, public works commissioner, tree commissioner and Lakeland Park/Carpenter’s Barn coordinator; Porter as commissioner of water and sewer, fire commissioner and sustainability/Climate Action Plan coordinator; Trustee Fritz Koennecke as police commissioner and trustee in charge of parking initiatives, as well as a member of the Lake Watershed Committee and the employee health insurance consultant for the village; and Fellows as parks and recreation commissioner and court liaison, as well as a member of the Lake Watershed and Consolidation Study committees, and CACDA representative.
Other appointments maintained for 2018 from 2017 included: Kathy Burns as village clerk and treasurer for one year; Sue Dady as deputy village clerk and treasurer for one year; D. Christian Fletcher as acting village justice for one year; Bill Carr as superintendent of public works, zoning enforcement officer and building codes inspector, each for one year; Kerry Bishal as clerk to the justice and shared services clerk; Joanne Marion as a part-time payroll and finance office assistant for one year; and Jim Stokes as village attorney for one year.
Other appointments and reappointments approved for 2018 included Donald Raleigh to a five-year position on the planning board, Lynn Hart to a five-year position on the zoning board of appeals, Scott Shannon to a five-year position on the historical preservation and architectural advisory review committee, Bill Carr as advisor to the planning board, and Russ Brownback, Ron Luteran and Amy Conley each to a one-year term on the village ethics committee.
The board retained its monthly meeting schedule for 7 p.m. on the first Monday of every month in the village office and retained the Cazenovia Republican as its official newspaper.
The complete list of village organizational appointments for its 2018-19 calendar year may be viewed in the village office during regular business hours.
