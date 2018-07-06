‘Successful stewardship’

Recently elected L’pool trustees share vision for the village

By Russ Tarby

Contributing Writer

Looking to the future, the two Republican candidates who secured seats on the Liverpool Village Board of Trustees reflect on the election and the board’s ongoing responsibilities.

In the June 19 village election, incumbent Matt Devendorf was returned to office by 104 village voters. Devendorf works as director of sales and marketing at Young & Franklin/Tactair. He previously served for three years on the village Zoning Board of Appeals.

“I’m honored to be re-elected to a second term on the Village of Liverpool Board of Trustees,” Devendorf wrote last week in an email. “With this position comes great responsibility to continue the successful stewardship of previous boards. The village has a bright future, and our local police, DPW and code enforcement services are essential components. We must continue to provide these services at a responsible and competitive cost.”

The trustees recently approved a $2.6 million budget for 2018-19. While that figure represents a $76,000 increase in spending over the previous fiscal year, village taxes remain at their current rate of $12.45 per $1,000 of assessed value.

Besides stressing maintenance of services, Devendorf thinks the village may soon find itself in a position to take advantage of county and state and federal efforts to reclaim the long-polluted Onondaga Lake.

“The rehabilitation of Onondaga Lake offers great opportunity to reconnect the village with the lake,” he wrote. “We need to continue to encourage and facilitate progress to entice new residents and families to join and invest in our community.”

The board’s newest trustee, Michael LaMontagne who tallied 107 votes, looks forward to fulfilling his new role in village government.

“This is an exciting time for the village,” LaMontagne wrote. “Over the next two years there are many opportunities for us. I thank the voters for their support and am humbled to have been elected to play a role in our future.”

A principal architect for the C&S Companies in Syracuse, LaMontagne, has served for more than a half-decade on the Liverpool Village Planning Board.

“The transition to the Board of Trustees will be in part a learning experience, but the past seven years provide a good basis for the change in role. As I said during the campaign, I believe my architectural and planning background will lend itself well to our continued progress towards reaching the village’s goals and maintaining it as a great place to live.”

LaMontagne and Devendorf join fellow trustees Christina Fadden Fitch and Jason Recor on the village board along with Mayor Gary White. All five board members are Republicans.

