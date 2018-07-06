Liverpool, North Syracuse join county’s online tax portal

By Ashley M. Casey

Staff Writer

The villages of Liverpool and North Syracuse have hopped on the bandwagon of Onondaga County’s online tax collection portal. Residents now can pay their village, county and school taxes online.

“This is an easy way for us to come together and be more efficient while also saving real money for the taxpayers in our community,” County Executive Joanie Mahoney said in a release. “Onondaga County has a successful shared services plan and we appreciate our partners in the villages helping us to execute the plan.”

According to the county, the villages of North Syracuse, Solvay, Skaneateles, Jordan, Liverpool, Marcellus and Fayetteville are the newest participants of the online portal.

“It was more cost-effective and it integrates with our properties with the county’s properties,” said Liverpool Village Clerk Mary Ellen Sims. “It gives more of a complete picture of all taxes due.”

Sims said the village of Liverpool has saved nearly $2,000 this year because of the move to the county’s software.

“We saved over $1,000 in the printing of our tax bills,” she said.

According to Onondaga County, if all eligible municipalities and school districts sign onto the tax portal, taxpayers could save $300,000 annually.

North Syracuse Clerk/Treasurer Dianne Kufel said the towns of Clay and Cicero collect the villages’ taxes for them, so her office was not involved in the transition. However, the county portal allows North Syracuse residents to view and pay their village, county and school taxes.

The towns of Cicero and Salina launched their own online tax portals in September 2017 and January 2018 respectively. These are not the same as the county’s.

Residents can access the Onondaga County online tax portal at onondaga.go2gov.net/faces/searchBySitusAddress.jsp. There is a convenience fee to pay with a credit card or electronic check.

