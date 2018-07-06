From the Assembly: Be a lifesaver at my 12th annual blood drive

Every two seconds, someone needs blood. Having enough blood on hand is critical when people are sick or injured, whether it’s due to organ failure, chronic illness or a serious injury. Blood has no medical substitute, and it’s up to us to make sure it’s available when people need it most.

For over a decade, I’ve hosted a blood donation drive to bring Central New Yorkers together to help with this critical need. Thanks to the generosity of so many in our community, we’ve collected 1,325 units of blood over the years. Last year, we successfully collected 165 units. This year, I’m once again asking for your help to raise the bar and collect 170 units of blood.

The 12th annual Lifesavers Blood Drive will take place from noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 17, at Driver’s Village in Cicero. Whether you’ve donated a dozen times or it’s your first donation, I encourage you to join me in saving lives this summer.

To donate, you must be at least 17 years old — or 16 with parental permission — and weigh at least 110 pounds. You will be asked questions about your health history to make sure you’re healthy enough to give blood.

The Red Cross recommends maintaining a healthy iron level by eating iron-rich foods such as spinach, red meat, fish and poultry; drinking plenty of fluids before and after donating; and avoiding fatty foods. Don’t forget to have your donor card, driver’s license or two valid forms of ID on hand.

It’s important to get a big turnout at this event because blood can be incredibly unique. Most of us know about the eight common blood types, but there are a large number of rare ones. Having a diverse blood supply can be the best bet for helping people with rare blood types. And if you have Type O-negative blood, you’re a universal blood donor — meaning your blood can be given to just about anyone and is used in emergencies. Your blood type may mean all the difference for someone needing a transfusion. I hope I’ll see you on July 17!

You can preregister to make the blood donation process go faster on the Red Cross website at redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive and the sponsor code is Al Stirpe. As always, if you have any questions or concerns about this or any other community issue, please contact me at (315) 452-1115 or StirpeA@nyassembly.gov.

