North Syracuse: St. Germain to join village board

By Ashley M. Casey

Staff Writer

Voters in the village of North Syracuse elected Lou Ann St. Germain as their new trustee. St. Germain, who ran unopposed, received 53 votes (42 on the Democrat line and 11 on the Good Neighbors line).

There were 32 write-in votes for Fred Wilmer and one write-in vote for Clerk/Treasurer Dianne Kufel. The Onondaga County Board of Elections was scheduled to count 16 absentee ballots Tuesday, June 26.

“I want to send out a huge, heartfelt thank you to my friends, family, and co-residents of the village of North Syracuse for voting on June 19 to elect me as your new village trustee,” St. Germain told the Star-Review. “To give the gift of time is one of the greatest gifts you can give. Thank you for your time to not only talk to me when I showed up, unannounced, at your door but for offering me your genuine kindness, supportive smiles, warm handshakes and hugs, and insights that will help me offer my time back to you.”

St. Germain will fill the unexpired term of the late Fred Fergerson, who served as deputy mayor before his death Nov. 17, 2017. The term ends June 30, 2021. Kevin Parker, whom the board appointed to the seat earlier this year, opted not to run to keep his position.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story